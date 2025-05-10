Texas City police say man was shot while riding bicycle

article

Texas City police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was shot and killed while riding his bicycle on Friday.

What we know:

Officers were called to FM-517 near Avenue N around 3:25 p.m. Friday where they say a man was found unconscious on the shoulder of the road.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was identified as Glen Davis, from San Leon.

What we don't know:

Police said they conducted interviews with family, friends and drivers present during the incident on Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720 or Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-TIPS.