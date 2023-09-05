A shooting in Sunnyside has left a young boy dead and Houston police searching for the suspect.

According to HPD Asst. Chief Anderson, around 11 p.m., on Monday, police units arrived at an apartment complex at 4111 Barberry Lane and found a 12-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

CRIME: Houston shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured in evening drive-by shooting in northwest Houston

Preliminary info from Chief Anderson states the 12-year-old boy and his friends were walking home from the corner store when they got into a dispute with a man around 18-years-old.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

The incident escalated, and the man pulled out a gun and shot at the kids, hitting the boy multiple times, said authorities.

Officials say the man then ran from the apartment complex.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to Anderson, they believe they know who the suspect is based on the witness description.

Houston police are investigating and searching for the suspect.