Houston shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured in evening drive-by shooting in northwest Houston

The Houston Police Department are investigating following a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday evening, authorities said.

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 8600 block of Pitner.

Officials said a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Houston police said while they were working on the scene, they received a report about another man being shot over on Hollister Street, who was in an apartment.

Police said he ran to an apartment to call for help. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Preliminary information revealed two men were in a parking lot when a truck drove up, and there was some kind of interchange with the men standing in the parking lot and the people inside the truck.

That's when, according to police, shots were fired from the struck, striking two victims.

No other details have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.