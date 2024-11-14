A suspect charged in connection to a series of sexual assaults in north Houston appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Bond for Denzeill Sneed, 29, was set at $200,000. He is charged with burglary with intent to commit other felony - sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.

Denzeill Sneed arrested, charged

Denzeill Jariel Kudaejr Sneed, 29 (Source: Harris County Jail)

Authorities identified Sneed as the suspect in two out of the five reported sexual assault incidents that have left residents in the West Gulf Bank area on edge. Police say there is a possible second suspect involved in the other assaults.

According to police, the first incident Sneed is charged in occurred at 5454 West Gulf Bank Road on Aug. 14. Sneed is accused of assaulting a woman in her apartment. Police say he gained entry and was inside the apartment before she arrived home around 6:30 a.m.

The second incident occurred on Nov. 8 at 3434 West Little York Road. Police say a female victim was assaulted by a suspect, identified as Sneed, who gained entry through an unlocked door to the apartment around 7:30 a.m.

Police announced the charges against Sneed on Wednesday, and he was taken into custody in the Acres Home area.

Another suspect not yet identified

Wanted unknown second suspect (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Houston police are still looking for information on a second possible suspect in the three other incidents.

The suspect is described only as a Black male in his 20s. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

More sexual assault incidents under investigation

Houston police are still investigating three other reported sexual assaults.

Houston police shared the following details about the other three reported sexual assaults:

About 7 p.m. on October 9 at 5300 West Gulf Bank Road: A female victim was assaulted by a suspect who forced entry into her apartment. The suspect was armed with a gun.

About 2 p.m. on October 17 at 5350 West Gulf Bank Road: A female victim was assaulted by a suspect who knocked on her apartment door and forced his way inside. The suspect was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun.

About 7:50 a.m. on October 24 at 5350 West Gulf Bank Road: A female victim was assaulted by a suspect who knocked on her apartment door and forced his way inside. The suspect was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about these cases or the other wanted suspect is asked to call the HPD Special Victims Division at (713)308-1180 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.