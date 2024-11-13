Northwest Houston sexual assaults: Suspect arrested, charged; unidentified second suspect

The Houston Police Department held a press conference to share new updates on the series of rapes in northwest Houston area, including one arrest.

Police report 29-year-old Denzeill Sneed has been arrested and charged in two of the assaults, including the most recent assault. The first charge is burglary with intent to commit other felony - sexual assault, for the incident on Aug. 14, and a second charge of aggravated sexual assault will be filed for the Nov. 8 assault.

Sneed was taken into custody in the Acres Home area.

Denzeill Jariel Kudaejr Sneed

Houston police say there is a possible second suspect involved in the other three assaults.

A serial rapist has been targeting women in the West Gulf Bank area since August. The attacker is wanted by Houston police for raping five women at four different apartment complexes on West Gulf Bank and West Little York.

In each case, the suspect either forced entry into the victim's apartment or gained entry through an unlocked door. In some instances, the suspect was armed with a gun.

The most recent attack, according to Houston police, was Friday, Nov. 8, in the young woman's complex at 3434 West Little York. Sneed was identified as the suspect in surveillance video connected to this incident.

Houston police have identified the following incidents:

Aug. 14 at 5454 West Gulf Bank Road: About 6:30 a.m. a woman was assaulted in her apartment. This suspect was identified as Sneed. Police say he gained entry and was inside the apartment before she arrived home.

November 8 at 3434 West Little York Road: A female victim was assaulted by a suspect, identified as Sneed, who gained entry through an unlocked door to the apartment around 7:30 a.m.

October 9 at 5300 West Gulf Bank Road: Around 7 p.m. a female victim was assaulted by a suspect armed with a gun who forced entry into her home.

October 17 at 5350 West Gulf Bank Road: A female victim was assaulted by a suspect around 2 p.m. who forced himself in after knocking on her apartment door, wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun.

October 24 at 5350 West Gulf Bank Road: A woman was assaulted by a suspect who knocked on her door and forced his way inside wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun aroung 7:50 a.m.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.