Northwest Houston women on edge police hunt for serial rapist

The hunt continues for a serial rapist targeting women in northwest Houston.

His armed attacks date back to August. The fear continues to grow as Houston police say they are working on leads to catch a man raping women in northwest Houston.

"I’m really thinking about if it doesn't get better I’d rather just move," said Monica Z.

Women are on edge and want the man seen in surveillance video off the streets.

"Especially like 6:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. That’s when moms are coming outside taking the kids to school and by then most of the guys or husbands, they leave before 8 a.m. so now it’s like, well, you have to be watching," said Monica.

The attacker is wanted by Houston police for raping five women at four different apartment complexes on West Gulf Bank and West Little York, leaving parents like Monica worried.

"I don't feel like I want to walk outside after 6 p.m. and if I go take my trash out I will go use my car to ride and take it out," said Monica.

However, at the Valero Gas Station on West Little York and TC Jester – a worker who did not want to be identified says the suspect frequented this area.

Even hanging out and parking his car at the gas station for hours at a time. He hadn’t seen him in months, until this news came out.

However, that information leaves one woman we met at a Circle K next door scared.

"I frequently come to this Circle K because of their gas and my son goes to school right off of victory and so I’m just going to start taking different routes, maybe Ella or different routes, because if it is frequent I don’t want to be around that area," said Trinae P.

Houston Police say they are working on leads on this case, but if you have seen this man or know who he is, you are urged to call their special division unit at 713-308-1180 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.