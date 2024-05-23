A week after a deadly storm knocked out power and caused damage across Houston, all HISD students will be returning to class on Thursday.

While some schools have been able to reopen in the days since the storm, nearly two dozen HISD campuses were still closed on Wednesday.

The district says roughly a dozen school buildings are still being repaired, but those students will be served at other campuses on Thursday.

Officials say the students will be dropped off and picked up at their usual campus, and the district will transport them to and from alternate campuses.

Teachers and staff from students’ home campuses will still teach and support the students, the district says.

The district shared the following message with families on Wednesday:

To the HISD Community:

We are grateful for your partnership and patience as HISD responds to last week’s storm. Our District is on the road to recovery, and most of our students are back in class and working to finish the school year strong. HISD teachers, employees, and families all across our city have shown remarkable courage and commitment to doing what’s best for our kids. Thank you.

Tomorrow, Thursday, May 23, we are planning for every student in HISD to return to school. Roughly a dozen school buildings are still being repaired, but individual principals at those campuses have developed plans to serve students at partner campuses nearby.

At the roughly 12 campuses still being repaired:

Students will still be dropped off and picked up at their home campus. HISD will manage all transportation for those students to be served at an alternate campus this week.

Students will still be taught and supported by the teachers and staff from their home campus.

Principals will communicate directly with families at the impacted campuses. HISD Central Office will not send out any additional lists of closed campuses.

If your campus was not open today, May 22, please watch for text and email communications from your school principal about your student’s return to class tomorrow. Principals will communicate throughout this afternoon and evening to make sure you understand the plan for your child.

If your student’s campus is already open, your school will continue operating as usual.