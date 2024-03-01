As the RodeoHouston festivities attract throngs of attendees, concerns have arisen regarding the safety of rideshare services.

Recently, reports have surfaced of individuals posing as Uber drivers outside the festival grounds, soliciting upfront payments for rides rather than operating through the official app.

Cell phone footage captured several men brandishing Uber signs on their devices, offering rides to pedestrians as they exited the gates.

When questioned, these individuals swiftly withdrew their signs and attempted to negotiate rides directly, bypassing the safety protocols of the rideshare platform.

Constable Alan Rosen of Precinct 1 expressed alarm over these unauthorized operators, cautioning against the risks associated with such practices.

"When you have a mass amount of people leaving an event, and you just want to get home, I can see people wanting to take a risk," says Rosen. "I think it's a horrible idea. I think you should go through the various apps that are being used. I think that way, they've done a background check on the driver. There's a footprint, a digital footprint of what car you're getting into."

In response to the incidents, Uber reiterated its policy that riders should exclusively book trips through their platform. Additionally, they advised riders to verify essential details such as the driver's identity, vehicle make and model, and license plate before commencing the trip. As an added security measure, Uber offers a four-digit PIN code system for riders to authenticate their ride. You can find that information here.

For those who may still opt for alternative rides, Constable Rosen advised taking precautionary measures, such as photographing the license plate or driver and sharing the details with a trusted individual before embarking on the journey.

While the Houston Rodeo organizers are looking into the matter, local law enforcement agencies have not received any incident reports regarding these unauthorized rides.

Riders are reminded that all rideshare vehicles access and depart the grounds from the NRG Stadium Yellow Lot at 16B, with pickups designated at Yellow Lot 35 on South Main Street.