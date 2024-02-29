Bun B is stopping by The Isiah Factor: Uncensored to announce a surprise performer for his All-American Takeover at the Rodeo.

The music legend is scheduled to take the rodeo stage on March 12, and he's already shared Nelly, E-40, Too Short, Rick Ross, and Mexican OT will also join him on stage.

This will be Bun B's third straight year performing at the Houston rodeo.

Last year, he brought out Erykah Badu, Cupid, and David Banner. In 2022, for his H-Town Takeover, his special guests included Paul Wall, Z-Ro, Lil' Keke, Lil' Flip, Big Slim, and That Girl Lay Lay.

You can watch The Isiah Factor: Uncensored tonight at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 26 or download FOX Local on your smart TV to tune in.