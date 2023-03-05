As celebrations for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo enter its second week Monday, organizers will be honoring First Responders, with a special appearance by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

On the day of, members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, as well as other emergency service agents (and four of their family members) will be able to enter the NRG Park grounds for free.

Later in the afternoon, inside the NRG Center, selected individuals will be recognized during the First Responders of the Year Awards Ceremony. Recipients, according to a press release, are selected by the Armed Forces Appreciation Committee for their continuous efforts in going above and beyond.

Governor Abbott is also expected to deliver remarks during the event.

The award ceremony is expected to start at 4 p.m.