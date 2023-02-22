Parking at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is something you always have to think about when you plan to attend the event.

There are multiple parking options available for those looking to attend the Houston Rodeo.

HOUSTON RODEO ON-SITE PARKING

Parking lots near the vicinity of NRG Park are available for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo visitors to utilize.

Public Parking

Yellow Lot - Opens daily at 6 a.m.

610 Lot - Opens daily at 9 a.m.

OST 1 - Weekdays: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. & Weekends: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

All lots cost $25 to park.

Permit Parking

Permit parking is for people participating in the show as well as the dedicated individuals who work during the event. This includes volunteers, livestock exhibitors, horse show participants, and other permit workers.

Trams

Trams offer visitors free rides to and from parking lots and the grounds, as well as to and from NRG Center and NRG Arena.

Blue Line – services NRG Stadium, NRG Arena and the Blue Lot 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Orange Line – services NRG Center and NRG Arena 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Red Line – services NRG Center and the Red Lot 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

610 Line – services NRG Park and 610 Lot 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Yellow Line – services the north side of NRG Stadium and the Yellow Lot 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

HOUSTON RODEO HANDICAP-ACCESSIBLE PARKING

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will provide handicapped-accessible parking and transportation for visitors. When handicapped spaces are filled at parking lots, visitors will be directed to the next option. City-managed transportation also provides handicap-accessible options for arriving at the Rodeo.

ON-SITE PARKING

A limited number of ADA parking, including van-accessible parking, are available in the Blue and Yellow lots for $25 per day. These spaces are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. Present a valid state-issued handicap placard or vehicle registration for access.

Location: Entrance is off Kirby Dr., through Gate 9

Hours of Operation: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pricing: $25

HOUSTON RODEO DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Public Passenger Drop-Off

Gate 9 off Kirby Drive

NOTE: Kirby Drive is closed at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends.

Driving Directions: Take Main St. to Westridge, and head east to Gate 9.

Uber & Lyft Ride Sharing

Drop-offs and pick-ups are in the Yellow Lot

Entrance Gate 16B off Main St.; from the northbound lanes of Main Street is the only access to the lot. There is no left turn lane access allowed from the southbound lanes of Main Street.

Taxis

Drop-offs and pick-ups are in Gate 14 Teal Lot off Murworth.

Limos

Drop-offs and pick-ups are at the southeast side of the Green Lot, Gate 13 off Lantern Point.

HOUSTON RODEO TRANSPORTATION

METRORail

Northbound Service

Monday through Saturday: until 1:40 a.m.

Sunday: until 11:24 p.m.

Southbound Service

Monday through Saturday: 3:25 a.m.

Sunday: until 1:15 a.m.

Price: $2.50

For detailed information on times for specific stops, please visit the METRORail website.

PARK & RIDE

Park at one of these convenient locations and ride a shuttle to NRG Park. Visitors are dropped off near NRG Center and NRG Arena. Handicap Accessible parking locations include OST 1, West Loop, Monroe and Maxey.

OST 1 - 2103 South Braeswood (Old Spanish Trail at N. Stadium Dr.)(operated by Rodeo)

Handicap Accessible Parking

Cost

$25 per car to park

REED ROAD - 2400 Reed Rd. (off Hwy. 288)(operated by Rodeo)

Cost

$25 per car to park

Ride Shuttle bus to/from NRG Park included with parking fee

WEST LOOP - 4675 S. Braeswood(operated by Rodeo)

Handicap Accessible Parking

Cost

No charge to park

Round Trip Ride Prices $7 for ages 4 and older Free for ages 3 and younger

$7 for ages 4 and older

Free for ages 3 and younger

MONROE - 8833 1/2 Gulf Fwy. I-45(operated by Rodeo)

Handicap Accessible Parking

Cost

No charge to park

Round Trip Ride Prices $7 for ages 4 and older Free for ages 3 and younger

$7 for ages 4 and older

Free for ages 3 and younger

MAXEY - 515 Maxey Rd.(operated by METRO)

Handicap Accessible Parking

Cost

No charge to park

Round Trip Ride Prices$4 per person

$4 per person

FANNIN SOUTH - 1604 West Bellfort(operated by METRO)

Cost

$20 to park

Free METRORail passes for all passengers

The Woodlands Express - Sawdust Park & Ride701 Westridge RoadSpring, TX

For more information, visit The Woodlands Express Park and Ride