Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2023: Fashion ideas that won’t break the bank

It’s time to Rodeo Houston, but before you go spending a bunch of money on Western wear, definitely make a stop at your local Goodwill thrift store.

GET YOUR TICKETS! Here's how to get tickets, passes for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2023

There are great bargains on everything you need from boots, hats flannel shirts, jean shirts, dresses, and shorts (you can pair up with cowboy boots).

And don’t forget, it’s going to be hot this year, so it's an opportunity to really change up your Rodeo look!

Goodwill has nearly 60 locations throughout the Houston area.

MORE: Participate in Go Texan Day with your best Western outfit

My suggestion? The sooner you go, the bigger the western wear selection will be.

At the end of the day, don’t feel pressure, come as you are!

CONTINUOUS RODEO COVERAGE

Find the nearest Goodwill near you, by visiting their website.