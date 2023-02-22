If you're not going to the Houston Rodeo this year, you're missing out big time! But if you are, take some stress off of finding a ride to and from by using the METRO.

The METRO is offering various options for your trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo from the METRORail to the local bus and METRO's Maxey Park and Ride Service.

Rides from the METRORail and local buses will cost $1.25 each way while children 5-year-old and younger can ride for free.

If you're visiting RodeoHouston and want to drive to that event for quick access, you can park your car at the Fannin South Transit Center for $20, cash only, and ride the METRORail one stop to NRG Park. All occupants of the vehicle will receive a free round-trip rail ticket.

You can also take round-trip shuttle rides from METRO's Maxey Road and Ride for $4 and the service is available from the lot to NRG Stadium from 5-9 p.m. The last bus departs from the stadium at 1 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday and at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Visitors should be aware that all other shuttle locations will be served by Rodeo Express and managed by RodeoHouston so fees and schedules vary. Visit the RodeoHouston website for more information.

There will be heavy pedestrian traffic near NRG Park and street closures so expect delays. METRO suggests that visitors:

Visit RideMETRO.org for everything you need to know about METRO services during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Purchase transit fare with your smartphone and skip the lines with METRO Q Mobile Ticketing . METRO Q Fare Card, METRO Day Pass, and cash will also be accepted.

Plan trips in advance with the RideMETRO app . To plan a trip, choose the "Plan Your Trip" option. Enter a starting location and destination, and METRO's Trip Planner will provide a simple step-by-step itinerary.

Sign up for METRO Service Alerts . Get real-time information on specific routes, including updates on delays and detours delivered directly to your phone.

For more information on riding the METRO to the Rodeo, click here.