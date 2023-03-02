article

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a 74-year-old woman outside of a Houston business.

The Houston Police Department shared video of the incident that occurred around 3:35 p.m. March 1 in the 1000 block of Beechnut and asked for the public’s help to identify those responsible.

The woman had just parked her car in a parking lot in the 10000 block of Beechnut. According to HPD, the woman said she was getting out of her car when a male approached her and forcibly grabbed her purse.

Police say she tried to stop him as he was getting into another car, but she fell to the ground as they drove away.

According to police, the woman had stopped by a bank near Murphy Road and the Southwest Freeway in Stafford before, and believes the suspects followed her to the location on Beechnut.

The suspect is described as a Black male in a black hoodie and black pants who got into a white Volkswagen four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.