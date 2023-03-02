article

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking La Marque police officers and trying to steal a marked police vehicle, according to the police department.

Officials say Michael Keithley, 45, is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, felony escape, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor criminal trespass of a habitation and misdemeanor evading arrest.

According to police, the incident began around 11:21 a.m. Wednesday when officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person and possible attempted burglary suspect. Police say a suspect was also reported to be walking in the roadway.

Officers located a man in the 1400 block of Westward.

According to police, as officers approached the suspect, Keithley, "immediately and unprovoked, attacked responding officers."

Police say he also tried to enter and steal a police vehicle.

The officers were able to take the suspect into custody. Police say a citizen assisted the officers.

Two officers were treated for injuries. Keithley, who police believe was likely under the influence of narcotics, was also treated and released to the Galveston County Jail.

His bond was set at $250,000 for each count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, $250,000 for the felony escape charge, and $150,000 for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge.