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Suspect wanted, accused of killing 19-year-old in northwest Houston

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Published  April 15, 2026 1:41pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The shooting happened Monday night at a gas station along Gessner Road.
    • Police say the unknown suspect drove away in a Chevrolet Malibu.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - A surveillance photo has been released of an unknown suspect accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old at a northwest Houston gas station.

NW Houston: Wanted suspect in Gessner shooting

Wanted suspect in April 13 shooting on Gessner Road (Photo credit: Houston Police)

What we know:

The suspect photo is related to a Monday night shooting that happened in a gas station parking lot on Gessner and Tanner Roads.

Police responded to the scene at about 8 p.m. and found a 19-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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Houston shooting: Man killed after being shot multiple times in gas station parking lot
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Houston shooting: Man killed after being shot multiple times in gas station parking lot

Houston police are investigating after a man was killed in a gas station parking lot on Monday evening, officials said.

It's believed the unknown suspect and the victim got into an argument before the suspect started shooting.

Police say the suspect drove off in a red Chevrolet Malibu.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

  • Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600
  • Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting.

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