Suspect wanted, accused of killing 19-year-old in northwest Houston

The Brief The shooting happened Monday night at a gas station along Gessner Road. Police say the unknown suspect drove away in a Chevrolet Malibu. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A surveillance photo has been released of an unknown suspect accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old at a northwest Houston gas station.

NW Houston: Wanted suspect in Gessner shooting

Wanted suspect in April 13 shooting on Gessner Road (Photo credit: Houston Police)

What we know:

The suspect photo is related to a Monday night shooting that happened in a gas station parking lot on Gessner and Tanner Roads.

Police responded to the scene at about 8 p.m. and found a 19-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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It's believed the unknown suspect and the victim got into an argument before the suspect started shooting.

Police say the suspect drove off in a red Chevrolet Malibu.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)