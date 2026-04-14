Magnolia mayor arrested on warrant out of Tarrant County

The Brief Magnolia Mayor Matthew "Doc" Dantzer has been arrested. The warrant is out of Tarrant County. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.



Magnolia Mayor Matthew "Doc" Dantzer has been arrested on a warrant from Tarrant County, officials confirm.

Dantzer is currently booked in Montgomery County Jail.

What they're saying:

The law firm representing Dantzer, Douglas W. Atkinson & Associates, gave this statement:

We on behalf of Matthew Dantzer categorically deny the allegations. Mr. Dantzer maintains his innocence and looks forward to the opportunity to defend himself in the appropriate legal process. Mr. Dantzer remains dedicated to faithfully serving the citizens of the City of Magnolia. We respectfully ask for privacy and patience as this matter proceeds. No further comments will be made at this time out of respect for the ongoing investigation and all parties involved.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.