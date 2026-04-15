The Brief A woman was shot outside her home in north Harris County while returning home from church. The woman's boyfriend, who was following her home, ran the suspect over after seeing him trying to run, authorities say. According to the sheriff's office, the man who shot her had an infatuation with her.



A woman who was returning home from church was shot by a man who had an infatuation with her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the woman's boyfriend then ran over the suspect.

Woman shot, suspect ran over in north Harris County

What we know:

Lieutenant Berry reports the scene began around 9:37 p.m. when officers were called to a shooting on Hartwick Road near the intersection of Aldine Westfield Road in the Lindale Farms neighborhood.

When officers got to the scene, they learned a woman had been returning home from church when she called to report someone was in her yard.

The suspect allegedly shot at the woman while she was still in her vehicle. Authorities say the gunshot went through her shoulder and out the back.

According to Lt. Berry, the woman's boyfriend had been following behind her, and when he saw the suspect leaving the scene, he ran the suspect over with his vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in surgery.

Authorities say the suspect was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. The sheriff's office identified him as Emanuel Marin, 24, who is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony. The sheriff's office says Marin had an infatuation with the victim and went to church with her and the boyfriend.

What we don't know:

The woman who was shot and her medical status have not been confirmed.