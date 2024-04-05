On April 5, Constable deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Special Operations Unit arrested Jonathan Dixon and Jada Edwards in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Friday, March 30.

Deputies responded to the 7600 block of Caddo Road to execute a Felony Warrant on Johnathan Dixon after he was positively identified as a suspect involved in the robbery of a lawn worker in the Prestonwood Forest neighborhood.

Once deputies arrived at the residence on Caddo Road, they were met by Edwards, who is Dixon's girlfriend. She claimed he was not at the residence but deputies later found him hiding in the attic.

Dixon was found in possession of a handgun that was modified for automatic gunfire.

Further investigation revealed that he had an additional Felony Warrant for Aggravated Robbery that was filed by the Houston Police Department.

"Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Jonathan Dixon was arrested for the open Felony Warrants. His bond had not been set at this time. Jada Edwards was charged with Harboring a Fugitive. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time."- Constable Mark Herman.