On Friday, March 30, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 8200 block of Renmark Lane about an aggravated robbery.

After arriving at the scene, a preliminary investigation revealed a group of black male suspects arrived at the location in two separate vehicles and stole multiple pieces of lawn equipment from a man's vehicle.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

During the incident, the man attempted to intervene, but the suspects attempted to hit him with a vehicle and pulled out a gun.

The man was able to fight back and hit one of the suspects with a weed eater, who fell from the vehicle and then fled the scene.

The suspect, who was identified as Jerell Alexander, received minor injuries from being struck and was located at a local hospital.

After his release, Alexander was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail.