Houston restaurants serve up Taste of Champions on eve of the College Football Championship Game

More than 30 Houston restaurants served up their best dishes Sunday night to show visiting fans what the city has to offer. It was all part of the annual College Football Playoff Foundation’s Taste of Champions at Minute Maid Park.

The list of restaurants were curated by James Beard Award-winning Houston Chef Chris Shepherd.

"It was just making sure we had a good snapshot of this city, because you’ve got a lot of people coming to this city. They’re going to go out and they’re only going to get one to two restaurants in. But they can come tonight and try kind of a good vision of what Houston’s food scene is. You can have BBQ, Tex-Mex, high-end dining, fried chicken, whatever," said Shepherd.

All proceeds benefit the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers and Houston Loves Teachers program.

"We’re blessed to have a relationship with ESPN. We’re actually bringing the State Teachers of the Year tomorrow from all 50 states to the game. We’re going to honor them on the field before the national anthem as kind of a symbolic way to say that college football cares about teachers. So each year we hope that more people make that connection between college football and educators, because educators need support now more than ever," said Britton Banowsky, the Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Foundation.

