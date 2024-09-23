Houston Restaurant Weeks - Himari

Adding to the diversity at the Stomping Grounds in Garden Oaks is Himari a Japanese/Vietnamese fusion restaurant featuring both sushi and cooked meats.

Chef Tye Nguyen chats with Katie Stone about his Houston Restaurant Weeks menus and his unique blend of ingredients.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Lunch 1st course

Himari is located at 1223 West 34th Street - 832-582- 5005

Operating Hours: Sunday - Tuesday 11a -9p and Wednesday- Saturday 11a -10p.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Kushi Yaki

This is the final week of Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. The event was extended this year through September 30th with a reduced donation to the Houston Food Bank of $1.00 per meal to help support area restaurants, all who suffered to some extent in July in the prolonged power outages throughout the Houston area.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

To see more FOX 26 highlights and menu previews, click here.

Watch more Foodies & Friends by clicking here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.