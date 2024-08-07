Houston Restaurant Weeks: Brasserie 19

Celebrating the first full week of Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. Chef Michael Hoffman welcomes Katie Stone to Brasserie 19 and shows off some of the delicious offerings on his 3-course HRW dinner menu.

The $55 meal gives diners a choice between classic Brasserie 19 favorites and a few items created by the chef just for this month's menu.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is an annual event in Houston raising funds for the Houston Food Bank and its affiliated pantries.Houston restaurant Weeks also supports the Montgomery and Galveston counties food banks

