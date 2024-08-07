Houston Restaurant Weeks: Annabelle Brasserie

While everyone's watching the Olympics in France, you might want to take advantage of the Houston Restaurant Week's menu at Annabelle's Brasserie for a taste of France.

Annabelle Brasserie is located on the eastern edge of River Oaks in Autry Park at 811 Buffalo Park Drive.

During Houston Restaurant Weeks, they are offering a $25 2-course lunch and a $55 3-course dinner which includes favorite french classics like escargots en vol au vent, french onion soup, foi gras torchon, beef short rib bourguignon, and several others.

The entire Houston Restaurant Weeks menu can be found by clicking here.

For every dinner ordered from the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu, Annabelle Brasserie will donate $7.00 to the Houston Food Bank and a $3.00 donation for each lunch.

Reservations can be made on Open Table, walk-ins are welcome.

To match Annabelle Brasserie's chic, elevated dining experience, an upscale dress code is enforced. Patrons are asked to wear Dressy Casual attire. No casual or excessively revealing clothing will be allowed.

Annabelle Brasserie is open: