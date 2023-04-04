Houston residents, analysts react to indictment of former President Donald Trump

article

People in Houston-area reacting to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump plead not guilty in court to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The business documents involve hush money payments allegedly made by Trump towards the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

RELATED: Trump arraigned: Former president pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

"Nowhere in the indictment does it specify what the underlying crime is. It’s incredibly vague, but it’s also a mountain of charges," said Charles Adams, a former judge and police officer. "Had he not been president, he wouldn’t be investigated and wouldn’t be charged, because billionaires get away with stuff. But, the truth is, he most likely did commit a crime. If they can meet the elements to the crime, and they can prove them without a reasonable doubt, then he’s guilty whether it’s politically motivated or not."

RELATED: Donald Trump turns himself in: The day in photos

In just four days since the charges against the former president became official, Trump’s campaign has raised more than $8 million.

"Question you have to ask is does this help his candidacy or hurt it?" said Bob Stein, a political science professor at Rice University. "My sense is it’s hard to tell at this point, but I give it an edge to it has to it helps his candidacy. Should he be found guilty of these charges, his base is going to be only more infuriated and more motivated."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Trump’s campaign on Tuesday began selling new ‘not guilty’ t-shirts online. The $36 shirts include a fake mugshot of the former president.

"If you’re a Democrat, you think this is a fair rule of law indictment," said Stein. "If you’re a Republican, you see it through the lens of President Trump and victimization whether you like President Trump or not."

Houston residents shared their thoughts about the indictment with FOX 26.

"If you break the law, you’ve got to face the consequences that come with it," said one Houston man. "I think he broke the law."

"I don’t think [this case] is a good thing for our country," said another Houston man. "But, if you can make the case he committed significant crimes, it’s probably worth taking it to court."