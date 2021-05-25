Houston reflects on last year since George Floyd's death sparked a global movement to end racial injustice

It’s been one year since Houston native George Floyd died, sparking a global movement calling for an end to racial injustice. As the world remembers the life and legacy of George Floyd, Houston hosted several remembrance events in his honor.

First, a memorial park dedication located directly across the street from Floyd's alma mater Jack Yates High School.

Later in the afternoon, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston City Councilmember of District D, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new George Floyd Computer Center.

While some of Floyd’s family members flew to Washington DC to meet with President Joe Biden, a few like his oldest sister, LaTonya Floyd, stayed to represent their hometown.

"Right now, he’s here. I feel his spirit wherever I go. He was a sacrifice. I believe that. He changed the world. He did. And I'm so proud of him," Floyd said.

In the evening, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee hosted a balloon release at Cuney Homes in the Third Ward, where George Floyd grew up.

"Let us lift our balloons. Let them be lifted in George’s name. Say his name. George Floyd!" said Lee.

On this day a year ago, Floyd was killed while under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

His death sparked a global movement to end racial injustice and police brutality.

George Floyd's name and face now forever memorialized in tributes across the world.

"You’re forever going to see me at these rallies. You’re going to forever see me at every event and everything because what I know and what I learned as a kid is you ride for your partner whether he's dead or alive. You see, he’s not just a friend to me no more. Once you’ve been around someone over 40 consecutive years, that’s considered your family," said Travis Cain, a close friend of the Floyd family.

"We hope his name continues to move forward in a positive way as a force for change, for unity, for progress, that there’s a lot of work that needs to be done. I think policing is doing a lot of soul searching as well as finding ways to work with the community to improve relations," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"We’re certainly going to have some laws changed. but even more importantly, we’re going to have some hearts to change because you can have all the laws on the books. But if a person’s heart is not in the right place, then they won’t do the right thing," said Evans-Shabbaz.