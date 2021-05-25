Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
10
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:16 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:52 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Rip Tide Statement
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

FOX 26 viewers share their emotions, ripple effect from George Floyd's death

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 viewers share emotions over George Floyd's death

FOX 26 spoke with several viewers to share their emotions and perspectives following the death of Houston-native George Floyd.

HOUSTON - All of us have been impacted by the death of George Floyd and the ripple effect of his murder.

"It’s important out go out and have conversations. I feel like a lot of people the left might be too eager to try to ameliorate problems in our society without actually stopping to listen. I feel like a lot of people on the right are, frankly, too dismissive of some of these very systemic issues."

RAW: FOX 26 viewers share their emotions after George Floyd's death

FOX 26 complete interview with five viewers who shared their emotions and thoughts following the death of George Floyd one year later.

MORE GEORGE FLOYD NEWS

That’s part of one panelist’s view of the past year. He and other FOX 26 viewers shared their perspectives on how George Floyd’s death and legacy has affected us in different ways.