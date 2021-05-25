FOX 26 viewers share their emotions, ripple effect from George Floyd's death

All of us have been impacted by the death of George Floyd and the ripple effect of his murder.

"It’s important out go out and have conversations. I feel like a lot of people the left might be too eager to try to ameliorate problems in our society without actually stopping to listen. I feel like a lot of people on the right are, frankly, too dismissive of some of these very systemic issues."

MORE GEORGE FLOYD NEWS

Advertisement

That’s part of one panelist’s view of the past year. He and other FOX 26 viewers shared their perspectives on how George Floyd’s death and legacy has affected us in different ways.