Houston ranked 6th best city for Bachelorette parties: study
HOUSTON - Before the big day, every bride-to-be deserves a special and perfect time with friends, and when planning that next event, why not have it in Houston?
A recent study by Lawn Love surveyed more than 500 adults about their Bachelor(ette) party experience with fun statistics about trip attendance, budgets, destinations, and of course, after-dark activities.
Its findings resulted in Houston ranking as the 6th best city for Bachelorette parties.
Houston was the only Texas city to make it in the top 10 for having the most ride-sharing services, 2nd most party supply stores as well as group-friendly accommodations, and the 4th number of wineries.
Miami, meanwhile, was ranked the best Bachelorette party destination, while Montgomery, Alabama was named the very least.
