We all know someone (or are that person) with an overdue item they've been meaning to give back to the library but just have not gotten around to it.

PREVIOUS: Houston Public Library to no longer charge late fines for overdue books, borrowed items

For that reason, the Houston Public Library (HPL) announced it would be foregoing late fines for overdue books or other borrowed materials. However, there was an amnesty period, giving people a chance to clear their accounts for any pre-existing charges.

According to HPL's Assistant Director of Customer Service, Roberto Zapata, it worked!

"During the amnesty period, we had a little over 3,000 people that came into the library and basically got everything cleared, including their fees from lost and damaged items," he said. "Now we've had over 21,000 items returned that we had assumed were lost.

Even though the amnesty period lasted a month, HPL officials said it's not too late to return any items.

"You can still come into the library, and bring back books that are late," Zapata added. "And because we're not charging fines, you won't be charged for those fines, you know, as long as you bring those items back."

RELATED: Houston Public Library celebrates Asian American experience with grand opening exhibit

And as FOX 26 first reported back in January, the fine-free promise remains true. Just be sure to bring it back!

"We are fines-free now, and you can come into the library, get a library card, and you won't be charged late," Zapata said. "If you return it a few days late there's no problem, though we still require everyone to return their books obviously, but as long as you do that you won't accrue fines."

RELATED: Houston Public Libraries targeted by thieves, caused nearly $30,000 in damages

The reason for this is to try and promote more Houston residents to take advantage of the library's vast, educational resources.

"In-house, we also have access to hundreds of databases eBooks you know we even have an online tutoring platform that you can access from home, so a lot of great resources go to your library sign up for a library card, and from now on we're not charging any late fines," Zapata concluded. "If these items are returned, that's less money that we have to spend on replacement materials and that's more money that we can then spend on new books and on new materials "

Learn more about the HPL programs, or get yourself a card by going to their website.