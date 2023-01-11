Check THIS out! The Houston Public Library (HPL) is no longer charging late fees for overdue books and other items.

In a press release shared by the HPL, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that effective Wednesday, late fines will be eliminated, following similar patterns of other libraries across North America.

The idea behind this, HPL added, will not only lower financial barriers to library access but create more equitable services for potential borrowers. In fact, the press release notes studies of libraries that no longer adhered to fines found a higher rate of return on borrowed items as well as a spike in people returning to the library.

Adding to the aspect of bridging a digital divide in underserved communities, borrowers will also have a vast amount of resources available including mobile hotspots and Wi-Fi- connected laptops.

HPL does not expect a significant impact in revenue as a result of this, but the mayor's office claimed that "fines have been proven to be a strain on staff time and resources." It's also not the first time HPL has forgiven fines in the past, especially on children's materials for students in area schools participating in the library's Learning Link program.

"A fine free library system evens the playing field and incentivizes Houstonians to become lifelong users of our Houston Public Library," Mayor Turner said in a statement. "When you analyze the numbers, you see that young people account for more than 27% of users with fines, preventing them from accessing free resources and tools for learning. Simply put, this is the right thing to do."

For those with existing books that they've been meaning to give back to the HPL, however, the library is designating what they're calling an "amnesty period." This gives Houstonians an opportunity clear their accounts and any money they might have owed.

From January 17 through February 18, 2023, library users are invited to visit an HPL branch to return overdue items and review their account status for fees that may have accrued for lost or damaged items.

"Library staff will assist with clearing all charges from accounts," HPL explained in the press release. "Once the amnesty period ends, accounts will reflect fees to replace lost or damaged items that are not returned 30 days after the due date."