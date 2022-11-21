A pilot program launched by Comcast will help hundreds of residents in the Houston area with reliable, but affordable internet.

The $150,000 program, called Project UP, is part of an ongoing effort to bridge the digital divide among previously underserved communities. It encompasses digital equity in programs by providing quality internet in low-income areas, including Houston, but more than 1,250 "Lift Zones" in Texas were also recently set up to provide free high-speed Wi-Fi.

For some of us, perhaps even those reading this article, it might be hard to imagine a world where without the internet, but the sad and harsh reality is many of our neighbors don't have access to it or have reliable service.

This past Friday, dozens of dignitaries and Comcast reps attended the launch celebration at Acres Homes Multi-Service Center on W. Montgomery Rd. where they explained how they intend to change this as well as put their plans directly into action.

It included a "back to basics" and interactive lesson with senior citizens educating them on how to use computer applications, search for jobs online, send emails as well as just use the internet in general.

"Digital navigators have incredible potential to help people get connected and understand that there is a world of unlimited possibilities on the Internet," Comcast Executive Vice President of Digital Equity and Executive Vice President of Public Policy, Broderick Johnson said in a press statement. "In supporting digital navigator programs, we are working with trusted partners to close the digital divide here in Houston."

Texas Senator John Whitmire with Comcast Executive Vice President of Digital Equity and Executive Vice President of Public Policy, Broderick Johnson (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

FOX 26 was also invited to attend, where I was able to observe a workshop with dozens of attentive and intrigued senior citizens who learned how to be more tech-savvy.

Acres Homes residents like Bernadette Wingate, 74, explained how while the lessons might have seemed challenging initially, she was intrigued to learn how technology has adapted and encouraged others to as well.

"Change is difficult, it is, but you need to change that mindset and have an open mind," she said. "I want to know, I want to seek and find out it all; I don't want to just stay in the old way where I write down everything."

HOUSTON - NOVEMBER 18: Broderick Johnson, Executive Vice President, Public Policy & Executive Vice President, Digital Equity at Comcast, speaks to elderly members of the community (including Bernadette Wingate, who is sitting beside him) abou Expand

Of course, it's not just seniors benefiting from these amazing services. Scholars in the making like Carver High School 9th grader Zila McClain, 16, tell me she used to struggle with slow internet before this launch.

"It's a relief to know I can - you know, have something to rely on and use at home whenever I need to do studies or anything school related," she said. "Usually I'd be able to work from home, but it was way slower. Sometimes it wouldn't connect as well, or I'd have to just use a class at school."

Zila McClain, 16, poses with her mother, Shanelle, and her little brother (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Her mother, Shanelle, who works from home and homeschools her youngest son, was thrilled as well to learn she qualified for affordable but faster internet instead of having to sacrifice one for the other.

"It's just nice to know, one to have cheaper internet service, but also higher speed than what we currently have that's reliable for you know her to do her schoolwork," Mrs. McClain explained. "I currently work from home and homeschool him, and 90% of his resources are online based."

Students like Zila were also surprised with their very own laptops, literally giving them the tools needed to succeed in the digital epoch we live in.

HOUSTON - NOVEMBER 18: Broderick Johnson, Executive Vice President, Public Policy & Executive Vice President, Digital Equity at Comcast, speaks to elderly members of the community about the importance of having internet access, and distribute Expand

And the program in Acres Homes is just one of the disenfranchised communities in the city that will have a bridge established to combat the digital divide, along with Kashmere Gardens, Magnolia Park-Manchester, and Sunnyside.

If Friday's program has then taught us anything, it's that there will be a way for people to adapt to innovative changes, regardless of where they come from or what age group. There was always a willingness to learn and grow, but now help has arrived, and it's welcomed with open arms and open minds.

To learn more about Project UP, click here.