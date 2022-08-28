Comcast donates more than $1 million to help bridge digital divide in Houston

article

While most of us cannot imagine a life without the internet, the sad reality is many people in Houston simply do not have access.

That's why Comcast, the Houston area's largest internet service provider is giving more than $1 million to local organizations that help students, adults, and people with disabilities to ensure they have access to quality internet and educate them on technology.

Comcast also stated in a press release how the million-dollar investment will support ongoing efforts to build awareness about low-cost or no-cost connectivity programs like Internet Essentials as well as the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

"These investments are a part of Comcast’s ongoing efforts to make a real difference in southeast Texas by giving families an opportunity to thrive in this digital age," Ralph Martinez, Comcast Houston’s Regional Senior Vice President, said in a press statement. "The Internet is where life happens. It allows students to expand their educational aspirations, and it empowers parents to explore better job openings, so they can ultimately deliver a better quality of life for their families."

A 2020 survey by the U.S. Census Bureau said at least one in 10 households around the Greater Houston area do not have an internet subscription or a computer. Hispanic and African American households are among the most affected by this digital gap.

Currently, Comcast has given grants to about eight Houston area organizations, but more are expected. Here's a complete list of those organizations and how the funds will be utilized.