Houston Public Library celebrates Asian American experience with grand opening exhibit

The Houston Public Library (HPL) recently celebrated the grand opening of an exhibit dedicated to the city's Asian American community.

In partnership with Rice University's Houston Asian American Archive (HAAA) and Woodson Research Center, the HPL held its grand opening in mid-January of the exhibit titled: "Our Vibrant AAPI Community: Selections from the Houston Asian American Archive."

The exhibit includes a collection of oral histories, photographs, and memorabilia that look to narrate the Asian American experience in Houston. It will be on display in HPL's Julia Ideson Gallery until June 3.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Public Library)

"We value our longstanding partnership with Rice University, which affords us the opportunity to host this powerful and informative exhibit. The exhibit illuminates for all of us the significant impact that Asian cultures have had in Houston and on our region," HPL Director Dr. Rhea Brown Lawson said. "In the wake of recent tragedies within the AAPI community and the rise in violence and harassment that Asian Americans have experienced in the last three years, it is important more than ever to amplify the contributions of the AAPI community to the general public. At Houston Public Library, we are very proud to do just that."

HPL programming in celebration of this exhibit is planned through April 2023 with free events, open to the public:

For additional information, visit HPL's website.