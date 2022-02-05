'We're all in this together,' Houston mayor speaks out against anti-Asian discrimination

It's no secret Houston prides itself on diversity, and while discrimination remains a problem in the U.S., especially towards Asian Americans, Mayor Sylvester Turner reminded residents the city stands behind all its neighbors.

During a Lunar New Years' celebration at the Chinese Community Center on Town Park in Houston's Chinatown, the mayor addressed an ongoing battle to combat racism calling for unity in the face of adversity.

"We have to bear in mind that we stand against any sort of bigotry, racism, discrimination against our Asian American brothers and sisters; we're all in this together," he said. "And the reality is, an attack on offense on one is an attack on offense on us all."

Mayor Turner also noted those in power to especially remain vigilant against bigotry.

"So this is the time," he continued. "This is the time for leaders and all on the federal, state, and local level, elected officials and those who are not elected officials to stand up against any hatred and bigotry against Asian Americans, against Jews, against Muslims, against people of color because we are all in this together."

See the mayor's entire speech in the video above.