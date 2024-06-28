Houston Pride 2024: Downtown road closures for parade, what to know

If you're heading to downtown Houston for the Pride Festival and Parade on Saturday, here's what to know about closures.

The 46th annual Houston LGBT+ Pride celebration will be a day-long festival followed by a parade in the evening at Houston City Hall with performances by K. Michelle, David Archuleta, and more!

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can join in all the festivities at Houston City Hall! The festival will go on until 6 p.m. and then attendees can move to designated areas around downtown to watch the bold and colorful floats go by for the parade! According to the event hosts, the parade Pre-Show will be from 6 pm to 7:15 p.m. with the official parade expected to start at 7:20 p.m.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Smith and Lamar and continue up Smith to Walker, where it will make a right turn on Walker before continuing and turning right on Milam. It will continue down Milam until it ends on Pease Street.

Tickets to get into the festival begin at $5 if you buy in advance online, but will be $10 at the gate. It is free for ages 21 and under and seniors 55 and up.

According to the City of Houston, these are the expected road closures for the Pride Festival and Parade.

Staging will start at 10:00 a.m. on Outbound Allen Parkway from Bagby to Montrose

Outbound Allen Parkway from Bagby to Montrose (all lanes) 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for staging

Inbound Allen Parkway from Taft to Bagby/Dallas (all lanes) 4:45 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Bagby from Rusk to Dallas (all lanes) 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Walker from Bagby to Milam (all lanes) 6:00 pm.

Milam from Walker to Pease (all lanes@ Rusk) 6:00 p.m.

Pease from Milam to Smith (all lanes@ Travis) for disbanding from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Ancillary Closures

Smith from Lamar to Dallas (all lanes) at 6:00 p.m. to Midnight

Ancillary closure of Lamar between Bagby and Smith (accessible until 7:00 p.m. if needed for library or building access)

Ancillary closure of Brazos at Lamar vehicles to and from parking garages for Library or building properties will be able to access until 7:00 p.m.

(In-bound Allen Parkway from Taft to Bagby/Dallas will close at 4:45 p.m. (Parade route will close at 6:00 p.m. and will start reopening at 9:00 p.m. as the parade moves through the route)

811 Louisiana Access Louisiana east curb lane between exit of 811 Louisiana garage to Rusk at 5:00 p.m.

Milam west curb lane between the entrance of 811 Louisiana garage to Rusk at 5:00 p.m.

