Houston Pride draws thousands as worries grow for the future of same-sex marriage

Thousands of people flocked to Houston City Hall Saturday to celebrate Pride, and while it was a fun, positive atmosphere, many of the LGBTQIA+ community are fearful for the future of gay marriage.

"It is a pride celebration, but obviously there are some implications that this is going to affect marginalized communities more than just women, especially in a decision like Roe v Wade," said festival attendee William Jackson.

In Friday's decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that the court should review other decisions such as rights to contraception and gay marriage.

That thought alone, attendee Leslie Jackson says, is disappointing and frustrating.

"If we don’t act now - if people don’t go to the polls, it’s a very likely possibility that it will happen," said Jackson. "We’re focused on who people love and what a woman wants to do with their body. That’s nobody’s business but that woman."

However, many in the LGBTQIA+ community say they will not go down without a fight.

"Of course, we don’t want to sit here and watch our rights get stripped away," said attendee Patrick Lynn. "So banning together is really all we have right now, just sticking close to your brothers and sisters in the community."

Saturday marked the first in-person pride celebration in the city of Houston since the COVID-19 pandemic began.