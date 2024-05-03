Expand / Collapse search
Houston Police Union claims they were ordered to stop discussing internal investigation

Published  May 3, 2024 8:09pm CDT
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Union claims they were ordered to stop talking about the internal investigation for the Houston Police Department.

A general order, which was shared with FOX 26, states "Many aspects of IAD investigations are confidential as a matter of law."

Employees are not allowed to contact or interfere with Internal Affairs Division personnel or others about the ongoing investigation, the notice said.

According to the union, they told FOX 26 they were planning to file a lawsuit.

We reached out to HPD and were told there is nothing new about this and the order is a reminder of a department policy that applies to all HPD employees.