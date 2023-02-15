The Houston Police Department says seven officers returned fire on a suspect who shot at them after a chase. The suspect died at the scene, but no officers were injured.

An investigation is underway at the scene of the shooting along the US 59 feeder road and US 90 in Sugar Land.

Police say the incident began miles away and hours before at a gas station in the 4000 block of Synott Road in Houston.

According to HPD, around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, officers at the gas station saw an unoccupied vehicle with two guns and drugs reportedly in plain view inside. They set up surveillance.

Around 1:15 a.m., police say the suspect got into the vehicle, drove off, and officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, police say the suspect refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued – traveling through west Houston for about 20 miles.

The vehicle came to a stop near US 59 and US 90.

The Houston Police Department at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Police say, at some point, the suspect displayed a weapon and fired upon officers. Seven officers returned fire, HPD says.

The suspect died at the scene. His identity has not been released, and police described him only as a 27-year-old African American male.

The officers were not injured. HPD Chief Troy Finner says, per policy, they will be put on administrative leave.

Chief Finner asked for prayers for everyone involved, including the suspect’s family. The police chief said the suspect was on the phone with family and some family members were at the scene during the incident.

Several agencies responded to the scene during the investigation including Texas DPS, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and the Sugar Land Police Department. Chief Finner says HPD will conduct its own administrative investigation.