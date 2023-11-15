Houston police searching for masked men who shot two 15-year-old girls, woman

Two teen girls and a woman who were shot by masked men last night are said to be doing better today. The shooting happened in the Greenspoint area.

The woman who was grazed by a bullet is now at home and the two 15-year-old girls shot by men wearing masks are still in the hospital. The teen who was shot in the face was more severely injured, initially listed in critical but stable. Now both girls are said to be in stable condition.

"Around here there's nothing (to hear shots). You hear gunshots all the time," explains Abie who's lived in the area for 20 years.

RELATED: 3 people shot, including 2 teens, in north Houston, police investigating

The shots that rang out Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. left a BMW riddled with bullets and the two 15-year-old girls who were inside severely injured, with one shot in the face and the other in the leg.

"I mean, kids, you know. Kids getting shot. That's too much. It shouldn't happen," Abie adds.

Two other people were also in the BMW in an apartment complex on Goodson Drive near Airline Drive when investigators say two masked men, one with an AR-15, the other with a pistol, walked up and opened fire on the car, shooting the two 15-year-old girls.

A woman who happened to be outside was grazed by a stray bullet. Two windows in an SUV in the apartment parking lot were also left shattered by the gunfire.

The driver of the BMW drove to a nearby check-cashing store and called 911, escaping the barrage of bullets.

"It happened right across the street from where I live. That's scary. It's scary. It's getting to be too close to home," Abie says.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Several other residents tell me they don't feel safe in their own neighborhood. "No, not safe at all. Right there a man died and over there a man died. (Where there are flowers right there someone was shot?) Yes and there too," one woman explains.

A small memorial with flowers and a candle marks at least one previous shooting, as residents here say it seems violence is on the rise.

"It's changed a lot. It's getting pretty bad. We just got to be careful. It's so expensive to move anywhere," says Abie.

Investigators are still looking for the two masked gunmen who opened fire, shooting the two teen girls and a woman, and they're trying to figure out why.