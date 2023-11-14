3 people shot, including 2 teens, in north Houston, police investigating

The Houston Police Department is investigating after three people, including two teens, were shot in north Houston.

Assistant Chief Morgan with the Houston Police Department said the shooting occurred on the 100 block of Goodson Drive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Morgan said four people were inside of a BMW at an apartment complex when two masked men shot inside the vehicle.

The driver of the BMW sped off and ended up at a check cashing business on Airline Bender/Airline Drive and called 911.

Officials said one teen was shot in the face and the other was shot in the leg. Their conditions were not released.

An adult female, who was at the apartment complex, was grazed by a stray bullet. She was treated on the scene and later released.

Authorities did not provide many details on the suspects other than saying an AR-15 style weapon was used.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact Houston Police or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.