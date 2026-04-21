Houston police groups react to alleged video of local officer

The Brief A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty due to a video that allegedly shows her using racist language. Sources say she is being investigated for her behavior in this video. Two Houston police organizations have issued statements saying they're "disturbed" and "troubled" by the video. One is calling for HPD to issue a response to other officers.



The fallout continues for a Houston police officer following a released video allegedly of her using racial slurs.

Houston officer accused of racist video

The backstory:

Houston Police say Officer Ashley Gonzalez has been relieved of duty while the department investigates a video sent to FOX 26 by a viewer who alleges the woman in it is Gonzalez.

HPD says it is aware of the video, but the department has not publicly confirmed Gonzalez is the woman seen in it. Sources say she is being investigated for her behavior in this video.

FOX 26 is not showing the full video. However, in it, the woman repeatedly uses a racial slur to describe Black people.

She also describes an arrest and says she used that same word toward the person she was taking into custody. Later in the video, the woman says she felt at peace after being able to say it.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HPD officer relieved of duty after video allegedly shows racist language; department investigating

More on Ofc. Gonzalez

Dig deeper:

According to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), Officer Gonzalez came onto the force in 2024.

Of her nearly 5,500 career hours, 3,840 of them are said to be from her time in the Marines.

The other 1,657 are from training courses, which include eight hours of a "Cultural diversity" course and three hours on "Implicit bias in social justice."

Houston police groups react

What they're saying:

The Houston Police Officers' Union (HPOU) and the Afro American Police Officers League (AAPOL) have issued statements regarding the video.

HPOU says they were "extremely disturbed" by the video, calling it "offensive" and "racist."

"In no way does the HPOU or its leadership condone or tolerate racist behavior from any of our officers," reads the statement from HPOU President Douglas Griffith. "The Houston Police Department prides itself as being the most diverse police department in the nation, largely a product of collaborative changes to civil service law that the HPOU and the Department have made through our meet and confer process."

The AAPOL statement says they're "troubled by the remarks made in the video," and they're calling on HPD leaders to issue their own statement about the matter.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: