Acres Homes shooting: 3 injured in drive-by outside convenience store

Three people were injured after a drive-by shooting, possibly involving two suspects, in the Acres Home area, according to Houston police.

Drive-by shooting on West Little York

What we know:

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports a call came in to the North Shepherd Drive patrol division around 11:40 p.m. about a shooting on West Little York Road.

Officers at the scene found three victims between the ages of 18 and 20. Two were shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital. The third victim was grazed with a bullet and able to be treated at the scene.

Lt. Horelica says the three victims were at a convenience store when a red vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots.

At this time, police believe it is possible there were two gunmen as they found two different caliber of shell casings at the scene.

What we don't know:

There is no official description of the possible suspects at this time.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.



