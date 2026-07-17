Woman sentenced for posing on donation sites as family of Houston teen killed in 2025 Texas flood

The Brief A Florida woman pleaded guilty to two counts of online impersonation in Harris County. Records say the woman made donation pages pretending to be the father of a camp counselor who died in the 2025 Texas floods. The woman reportedly admitted to making the pages "for a quick way to make money."



A Florida woman has been sentenced for creating donation pages pretending to be the family of a 2025 Texas flood victim.

2025 Texas floods: Woman sentenced for fake donation pages

What we know:

Records confirm that 29-year-old Maitlin White of Crestview, Florida, pleaded guilty to two counts of online impersonation.

According to records and Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, White has been sentenced to three years in Texas prison.

The backstory:

According to charging documents, White made a GoFundMe page and a SpotFund page in 2025 pretending to be the father of Chloe Childress, a Houston 19-year-old who died in Kerr County, Texas, while serving as a counselor at Camp Mystic.

Chloe Childress (Courtesy of her family)

Records say Childress' father alerted authorities about a fake GoFundMe campaign that was using his name, Chloe's picture, and a bio of their tragedy. The page was allegedly asking the public for donations to support Chloe's family.

A detective later learned about a SpotFund campaign that was also using Chloe and her father's names, according to court documents.

The detective requested records from both platforms, which allegedly listed Maitlin White as the creator for both campaigns. Both pages were reportedly created less than a week after the floods took place in Central Texas.

Records did not show how much money was donated to either campaign.

Court documents say the SpotFund campaign was linked to White's Chime checking account.

The detective found White's phone number and allegedly recorded a phone call with her.

According to documents, White admitted to making the fake campaigns using Chloe's likeness and her father's name. She allegedly told the detective that she is a single mother with young children and "was looking for a quick way to make some money."

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