article

The Brief The family of Chloe Childress, 19, confirms her death. The Houston woman was a counselor at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas. The camp confirms the deaths of 27 campers and counselors in flooding over the weekend.



A 19-year-old Houston woman who served as a counselor at Camp Mystic has died in the devastating Hill County flooding, her family confirms.

Camp Mystic counselor dies in flood

Chloe Childress was a counselor at the private girls-only summer camp in Hunt, Texas.

What they're saying:

Her family confirmed her death in a statement on Monday morning:

"Chloe Childress lived a beautiful life that saturated those around her with contagious joy, unending grace, and abiding faith. Returning as a counselor to the place she loved so dearly, Chloe was looking forward to dedicating her summer days to loving and mentoring young girls at Camp Mystic.

Our family was shocked to hear of the horrific tragic flooding in the hill country, and we were devastated to learn that our precious Chloe was among the victims. While we know that her joy is now eternal and her faith has become sight, our hearts are shattered by this loss and the similar heartbreak of other families like ours. We desire to grieve privately during this time and thank so many caring people, in advance, for respecting this wish. Please know we are grateful for every kind thought, your quietly spoken prayers, and the countless hearts of sympathy that are carrying us through these days.

We thank you for kindly respecting our privacy as we celebrate Chloe’s life and mourn our incomparable loss."

Featured article

Childress was a recent graduate of the Kinkaid School in Houston. The school sent this notice to families:

"I am devastated to share with you the unthinkable update that Chloe Childress, Class of 2025, lost her life in the historic flood in Hunt, Texas, while serving as a counselor at Camp Mystic. We are lifting Matthew, Wendie, and Jack ’28 up in loving prayer, and we will now do what Kinkaid does best…we will put our collective loving arms around this sweet family and all who love Chloe.



Chloe had a remarkable way of making people feel seen. She was wise beyond her years, with a steady compassion that settled a room. Whether it was sharing her own challenges to ease someone’s burden or quietly cheering a teammate or classmate through a tough day, Chloe made space for others to feel safe, valued, and brave. She understood what it meant to be part of a community, and more than that, she helped build one. She was deeply invested in people and cared for those around her. She understood how important it was to take care of others at all levels - physically, emotionally, and as a community. She lost her life upholding this selfless and fierce commitment to others. A loyal and beloved friend to all who knew her, Chloe led with empathy. Her honesty gave others the courage to speak up. Her resilience helped others push through. Her joy, so present in all the little things, reminded all who knew her to keep showing up with heart.



As we all grieve Chloe’s unexpected and untimely death, Kinkaid’s counselors are available and will soon provide important information about how we as a community will come together to support the Childress family and each other in the days, weeks, and months to come."

Dozens of Camp Mystic campers, counselors killed in flood

The backstory:

Officials with Camp Mystic have confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding on the Guadalupe River this past weekend.

The camp did not specify how many were campers and how many were counselors who died.

At last check, there were still at least 10 girls from Camp Mystic still missing.

Dig deeper:

Camp Mystic confirms 27 campers, counselors die in Guadalupe River flooding