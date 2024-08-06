Houston Police Department reassigns 2 commanders, exact reasoning unclear

Two commanders within the Houston Police Department have been reassigned, FOX 26 has learned.

Officials said Wyatt Martin, who was in charge of Professional Standards Command, which encompasses IAD and Risk Management, was reassigned to Support Service Command.

Jessica Anderson, who was previously in charge of Support Service Command was put in charge of Professional Standards Command.

This is just the latest shakeup following the announcement of J. Noe Diaz to be the Houston Police Department Police Chief following the suspended cases investigation that concluded earlier this year.