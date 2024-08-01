article

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has announced the new Houston Police Department police chief will be current Katy Police Department chief and former Texas Ranger, J. Noe Diaz.

According to his bio from the City of Katy, Diaz was hired as the Chief of Police for the police department in March 2019. Beforehand, he served as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice from 1987 to 1994.

Diaz completed the University of Houston-Downtown Police Academy in 1994 and worked for the Harris County Precinct Five Constables Office, until 1996.

In 2008, served in Rio Grande City after being appointed as a Texas Ranger. He returned to the Houston Office, where he was assigned as the Public Corruption Ranger for the Greater Houston-Area for over ten years, working various high profile public corruption investigations. He was assigned to the FBI Public Corruption Border Task Force as a Task Force Officer and maintained top-secret clearance.

Doug Griffith, Houston Police Union President, told FOX 26 on Thursday, "We look forward to working with the new Chief. We have reached out to officers at Katy PD and we have heard nothing but positive comments about his leadership there."