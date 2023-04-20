article

A police chase involving two teens ended in a crash with an innocent driver, Houston police say.

According to HPD, the chase began around midnight when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit reportedly lasted about seven minutes until it reached the 5200 block of Hillcroft. That’s where police say the suspect vehicle struck an innocent driver’s vehicle.

The two teen occupants, reportedly 16 or 17 years old, in the suspect vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The Houston Fire Department was rendering aid to the driver of the other vehicle.

The investigation into the incident continues