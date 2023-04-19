article

A 15-year-old girl is in some big trouble after a pursuit in Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but authorities said they were pursing an evading stolen vehicle in the 10400 block of Jones Road.

Officials said the driver refused to stop and traveled through FM 1960 and Jones Road by the Fitness Connection.

Constable deputies were able to catch the driver in the 25200 block of Northwest Freeway.

It was later determined that the driver was a 15-year-old juvenile female.

She was taken into custody.

No word on what charges she'll be facing.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.