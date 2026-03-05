Houston man gets 20 years for sex trafficking 13-year-old girl

The Brief Trevyeon Deshawn Prater was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Authorities say he admitted to recruiting a 13-year-old girl for prostitution. Authorities found the girl at the Bissonnet "track" after she was reported missing.



A 27-year-old man was sentenced to federal prison after authorities say he lured a 13-year-old girl away from her family and forced her to engage in prostitution on Houston’s Bissonnet "track".

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Trevyeon Deshawn Prater was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised released. During his supervised release, he will be ordered to comply with requirements that limit his access to children and the internet, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

Officials say he pleaded guilty on July 28 and was recently sentenced.

Girl ‘lured’ away from family

The backstory:

In November 2022, authorities investigating a missing person report for the 13-year-old girl ended up finding her at the Bissonnet track – an area in southwest Houston near US-59 and Bissonnet Street that is known for sex trafficking.

Officials say the girl reported that Prater had coached her in person and over the phone, and that she started going to the Bissonnet track for Prater over a period of months.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Prater admitted to recruiting the girl for prostitution, knowing that she was a minor.