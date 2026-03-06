Houston weather: Strong, severe storms possible this weekend, FOX 26 Storm Alert in effect

The Brief FOX 26 STORM ALERT for weekend severe weather Houston Rodeo impact likely due to heavy rain and storms Staying unsettled until a cold front arrives middle of next week



Strong to severe storms will be possible this weekend across the Houston area and could impact the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Houston Weather: Strong, severe storms possible this weekend

WEEKEND STORMS COULD BE SEVERE

A FOX 26 STORM ALERT is in effect as a stalled front brings rounds of heavy rain and severe weather Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. Expect 1-3" inches of rain, which may cause street ponding. A few spots could see totals of 4" or more. If you're heading to the Rodeo, prepare for a messy fairway and potential travel delays to and from NRG as early as Saturday afternoon and through Sunday afternoon.

HAVE A SEVERE WEATHER PLAN FOR RODEO

Houston remains in an elevated 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, including damaging winds and the possibility for some large hail Saturday. Make sure to have a plan to get indoors quickly if you are at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo or enjoying any other outdoor activities on Saturday. Severe storm threat is much lower on Sunday. But the risk for flooding remains elevated as rounds of heavy rain and strong storms continue to roll through the Houston area.

COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK

Unsettled weather lingers through Monday with a few additional showers on Tuesday. A stronger cold front arrives Wednesday, finally clearing out the humidity and lowering temperatures. Look for one final round of possible strong storms on Wednesday as this front rolls through. This will usher in a cooler, drier air mass for the second half of the week, with overnight lows dropping back into the 50s.